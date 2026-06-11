NYC Names Street Honoring Jimi Hendrix Following Decades-Long Push: Watch

Jimi Hendrix has been honored with his own street named after him in New York City.

The city's West Eighth Street has been renamed Jimi Hendrix Way, with an unveiling ceremony on Wednesday (June 10), which would have been the late music icon's 83rd birthday.

"It's official, this morning New York City officially and permanently co-named West 8th Street as Jimi Hendrix Way," the musician's official Instagram account captioned a photo of the new street sign on Wednesday. "The new street sign unveiled today at the corner of 6th Avenue and West 8th Street is just down the street from Jimi's landmark Electric Lady Studios in the heart of Greenwich Village. Stay tuned!"

Attendees at the ceremony, which was led by NYC District 2 Council Member Harvey Epstein, included the late music legend's sister, Janie, Hendrix's longtime engineer and producer, Eddie Kramer, and Little Steven.

During the ceremony, Janie revealed that she's advocated for the street renaming since Hendrix's death in 1970. "We used to have a petition in Electric Lady Studios to sign that said, 'Name this street after Jimi,' and it seemed to go nowhere," she told the New York Times. "All in due time."

Watch the unveiling ceremony here.