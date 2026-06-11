Olivia Rodrigo Nearly Had 'Anxiety Attack' Before Big Festival Performance

Olivia Rodrigo recently revealed that she experienced a near anxiety attack before her headlining performance at Glastonbury 2025.

The 23-year-old pop star took to the Pyramid Stage last June where she performed alongside Robert Smith of The Cure, singing the band's classics like "Friday I'm In Love" and "Just Like Heaven." The headline set marked her second appearance at the iconic festival after debuting on The Other Stage in 2022, per NME.

Now a year later, Rodrigo opened up to the BBC about her pre-show nerves.

"I remember having a near anxiety attack in the bathroom, like, 'How am I going to do this? I don't know if I'm ready,'" she said, before explaining that a wave of calm swept over her once she began to sing. "Something overcame me the second I stepped on stage and started singing."

She continued, "I felt totally calm and so in my element. I'm not very spiritual or religious, but it's moments like that where I feel music is just so magical that you just can't really describe it."

Rodrigo also expressed her deep "reverence" for Glastonbury, stating that she put "so much love and care into" her set and describing the experience as "probably the best weekend" of her life.

The "drop dead" singer reunited with Smith on her new album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, collaborating on the track "What's Wrong With Me" both in the studio and while debuting the song in a surprise set at the Primavera Sound music festival in Barcelona.

you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love drops Friday, June 12.