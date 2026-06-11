Popular Pizza Chain Closing Hundreds Of Restaurants Across The US

Papa Johns is closing approximately 300 locations across North America, with significant closures already occurring in the first quarter of 2026. According to a recent analysis by Fast Company, 44 stores have closed across 17 states, with the most closures in Texas, California, Florida, and Arizona. Other states affected include Michigan, North Carolina, and Virginia.

The closures are part of a broader strategy to shut down underperforming stores by the end of 2027. Ravi Thanawala, Papa Johns' CFO, stated that the closing stores are primarily franchisee-owned, over a decade old, and not meeting brand expectations. The company plans to streamline its menu by phasing out items like Papadias and Papa Bites.

The decision comes amid challenges in the restaurant industry, including inflation, rising labor costs, and changing customer preferences. Papa Johns reported a 3% decline in North American sales for the first quarter of 2026, although international sales have shown growth.

The closures are expected to allow franchisees to focus resources on core restaurants and accelerate growth in priority markets. Papa Johns has not released a list of which stores will close, but the company continues to evaluate its operations to optimize performance.