President Trump Taps Jay Clayton For Director Of National Intelligence

President Donald Trump announced Thursday (June 10) that he is nominating Jay Clayton, currently serving as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, for the role of director of national intelligence. The nomination marks a significant shift for Clayton, who previously served as chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission during Trump's first term.

Clayton's background includes extensive experience in securities law and financial regulation, having served as SEC chair from 2017 to 2020. Before his government service, Clayton worked as a Wall Street lawyer, where he focused on corporate governance and capital markets issues.

The director of national intelligence position oversees the United States' 18 intelligence agencies and serves as the principal intelligence advisor to the president. The role requires Senate confirmation before Clayton can assume the post.

"Few people anywhere in the Legal Community are respected at the level of Jay. I encourage the United States Senate to confirm Jay as soon as possible," President Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Clayton's nomination comes amid a swirl of activity around the DNI post. Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee demanded Wednesday (June 10) that Bill Pulte, President Trump's controversial pick for acting DNI, submit to a full security check before assuming the post, including an examination of his financial holdings and foreign contacts.

Clayton's nomination will now go before the U.S. Senate, where he must be confirmed before he can officially take on the role. Given his prior Senate confirmation as SEC chair, Clayton is no stranger to the confirmation process, though the DNI role carries a different and broader set of national security responsibilities.