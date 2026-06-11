Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Took Over NYC Streets After Knicks Win: See The Video

On Wednesday night (June 10), Rihanna and A$AP Rocky joined the celebrations in New York City following the New York Knicks' historic comeback win against the San Antonio Spurs. The Knicks, who trailed by 29 points, managed to secure a 107-106 victory, taking a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

After the game, fans flooded the streets to celebrate, with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky joining in the festivities. According to Us Weekly, the couple was seen playing basketball on the streets, with Rihanna eventually sinking a shot to the cheers of the crowd.

The epic comeback, which took place at Madison Square Garden, was witnessed by numerous celebrities, including Spike Lee, Larry David, and Taylor Swift. The Knicks' victory marked the largest comeback in NBA Finals history, putting them on the brink of their first championship since 1973.

The Knicks' win was sealed by OG Anunoby's game-winning tip-in with just 1.2 seconds left, a moment that Knicks coach Mike Brown described as potentially the most iconic shot in New York basketball history. The series will continue with Game 5 in San Antonio on Saturday, where the Knicks have the chance to clinch the championship.