Rubio Signs MOU with UFC for Sports Diplomacy

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and UFC CEO Dana White signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Thursday (June 11) at the U.S. Department of State. The agreement establishes a public-private partnership aimed at enhancing sports diplomacy and promoting the global growth of mixed martial arts. This initiative comes ahead of a UFC fight card scheduled to take place on the White House South Lawn this weekend.

The MOU aims to leverage the UFC's international reach to foster diplomatic relations and cultural exchange. According to the State Department, the UFC's events are broadcast worldwide, contributing to the United States' cultural and sports influence. The organization, founded in the U.S., is recognized for its leadership in combat sports promotion and athlete development.

Secretary Rubio praised the UFC as the "United Nations of fighting" for its ability to bring together athletes from diverse backgrounds. He emphasized the potential of sports to unite people from different political, socioeconomic, and geographic backgrounds. Rubio stated, "Sports are something we all agree on," highlighting the role of sports diplomacy in international relations.

The signing ceremony precedes a unique UFC event on Sunday, which coincides with President Trump's 80th birthday and the kickoff of the United States' 250th anniversary celebrations. The event will feature fighters from various countries, underscoring the UFC's global appeal. The UFC has erected a massive steel structure to host the fights, marking a historic moment for the sport and its diplomatic potential.