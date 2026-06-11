Ryan Reynolds Details Being Hit By Drunk Driver As A Teen: 'I Was Run Over'

Ryan Reynolds is looking back at a horrifying moment in his life.

While speaking with his Welcome to Wrexham costar Rob Mac in a new video for GQ shared Tuesday (June 9), the Deadpool actor, 49, recalled being hospitalized for weeks as a teenager after he was struck by a drunk driver while walking home, per E! News.

"When I was 18, I left a bar and I'd had a beer," he said. "I walked back and I looked at my car for a second. I thought, 'You know what, I'm not going to drive anywhere. Even if it's four blocks home, absolutely not.'"

While Reynolds said he stood by his "firmly positive and wise decision" not to get behind the wheel, he unfortunately quickly suffered the consequences from someone who made the opposite choice.

"Instead, I turned around, started to cross the street and I was run over by a drunk driver," he said, adding, "He hit me so hard his car was not operational."

The Just Friends actor described the aftermath of the accident, revealing the extent of the damage as he said he "broke every bone in my left side" and spent four weeks in the hospital recovering. He even sent a thanks to the doctor who treated him for "putting me back together so kindly."

In the years since the incident, Reynolds has built not only an extensive acting career but also a family with wife Blake Lively. The longtime couple share four children: daughters James, 11, Inez, 9, and Betty, 6, and son Olin, 3.