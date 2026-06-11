SBC Advances Amendment Banning Women Pastors

The Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) has taken a significant step toward enshrining a ban on women serving as pastors, elders, and overseers within its constitution. During the SBC's annual meeting in Orlando on Wednesday (June 10), nearly three-quarters of the messengers, or church delegates, voted in favor of the "Truth and Unity Amendment." This amendment must receive a second approval vote at next year's meeting in Anaheim, California, to be formally added to the SBC constitution.

The amendment, proposed by Albert Mohler, president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, aims to clarify the SBC's stance on church leadership and biblical teaching. Mohler emphasized that the amendment is necessary to prevent the denomination from becoming too liberal. He stated, "There's a great line that divides liberal and biblical evangelicalism, and you can see it on this very issue."

Despite the strong support, the amendment has faced opposition from groups such as Baptist Women in Ministry, which advocates for women in church leadership roles. They expressed disappointment, stating, "Women in ministry deserve affirmation, respect, and the opportunity to follow God's call."

The debate over women pastors has been ongoing within the SBC. In 2023, the SBC expelled Saddleback Church, one of its largest congregations, for ordaining women pastors, highlighting the denomination's strict adherence to its statement of faith.

The amendment's passage reflects a broader trend within the SBC to maintain conservative values. Newly elected SBC President Willy Rice has supported the amendment, advocating for a clear distinction between the role of pastor and other ministry roles for women.

As the amendment awaits a second vote, the SBC continues to navigate internal debates over church leadership and gender roles, with implications for its future direction and unity.