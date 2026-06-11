Shakira, J Balvin & More Kick Off FIFA World Cup In Mexico: See The Photos

The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicked off with a vibrant opening ceremony at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Thursday (June 11). The event featured performances by global stars, including Colombian pop icon Shakira and Nigerian artist Burna Boy. They performed "Dai Dai" as part of the FIFA Sound project, which aims to blend global music cultures with the World Cup experience.

The ceremony, held before the opening match between Mexico and South Africa, showcased a rich mix of Latin American and international talent. Mexican singer Alejandro Fernández performed the Mexican national anthem, while South African artist Tyla sang the South African anthem. The event also included performances by artists such as J Balvin, Belinda, and Danny Ocean.

Legendary Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli joined EJAE to perform the official World Cup anthem "DNA," alongside David Guetta and Megan Thee Stallion. The opening ceremony set a festive tone for the tournament, which is being hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico for the first time.

The 2026 World Cup is notable for being the first tournament to feature 48 teams, up from the previous 32, and for having three separate opening ceremonies across the host nations. Following the Mexico City event, Toronto and Los Angeles will host their own ceremonies on subsequent days.

The opening match saw Mexico face South Africa in a highly anticipated rematch of their 2010 World Cup opener. The event marked the beginning of a month-long celebration of football, culture, and entertainment.