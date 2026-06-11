These Are The Star Players To Watch As The 2026 FIFA World Cup Kicks Off

Soccer fans across the United States are gearing up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the world's best players set to compete on American soil. This tournament brings together legendary stars and rising talents from powerhouse nations in Europe, South America, and beyond.

Fans can expect passionate play and plenty of drama as global legends and local stars take center stage throughout the month-long tournament.

Among the top talents to watch is Lionel Messi, now playing for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer. This World Cup could be Messi’s final tournament, adding extra significance as he attempts to help Argentina defend its title.

Cristiano Ronaldo, currently with Al-Nassr FC, remains a key figure for Portugal at age 41. The World Cup trophy is the one major prize missing from Ronaldo’s collection, and, as reported by FOX Sports, he is determined to make an impact, whether starting or coming off the bench.

French captain Kylian Mbappé is another must-watch player. With 12 goals in 14 World Cup matches, he is closing in on the all-time scoring record. Mbappé’s recent move to Real Madrid has only heightened expectations, and France will again look to him for leadership and goals.

For the U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT), the stakes are especially high as they play group-stage matches in familiar territory—Inglewood, California, and Seattle, Washington. U.S. midfielder Cristian Roldan described the upcoming matches as a "beautiful story," since he'll compete close to where he grew up and now plays professionally. Roldan said, "You can feel that energy, you can feel that support, and now it’s about translating that energy, that support, that pressure, into something good for our games coming up."

The U.S. squad, led by new head coach Mauricio Pochettino, enters the World Cup with high expectations. Pochettino, who previously managed top clubs like Tottenham and Chelsea, has a record of 15 wins, 10 losses, and one draw with the USMNT. Defender Tim Ream highlighted the excitement, sharing that the team was "pleasantly surprised by the excitement and the buzz around the team and in the stadiums." Goalkeeper Matt Turner noted that competition for spots in the starting lineup has been intense, with players focused on making the most of their opportunities.

Key U.S. players to watch include Christian Pulisic, who ended a long goal drought in a recent friendly win against Senegal, and defender Chris Richards, returning from injury just in time for the tournament. Other notable USMNT stars featured in the "My New Favorite Futbolista" podcast include Ricardo Pepi, Tyler Adams, and Timothy Weah. Many of these athletes have inspiring stories off the pitch, such as Pepi, who credits his family's sacrifices for his success.

Fans should also keep an eye on Spain’s Lamine Yamal, the 18-year-old Barcelona winger who is already being called a potential player of the tournament. England’s Harry Kane remains his nation’s all-time top scorer and is expected to play a decisive role after another strong club season.

Other international stars set to light up the tournament include Norway’s Erling Haaland, making his World Cup debut, Brazil’s Vinícius Júnior, Belgium’s Jeremy Doku, Colombia’s Luis Díaz, and Canada’s Alphonso Davies.

The U.S. will kick off its World Cup campaign Friday in Inglewood, facing Paraguay, followed by matches against Australia and Turkey. The team hopes to surpass its historical best and advance beyond the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002. As Roldan put it, "For us, really, the first 15 minutes, 20 minutes, I want to see a strong performance. I want to see a team that’s on the front foot."