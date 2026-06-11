Trump Announces Executive Order to Boost U.S. Fishing Industry

President Donald Trump announced a new executive order aimed at strengthening the U.S. fishing industry on Thursday (June 11) in Washington, D.C. The order seeks to lower seafood costs for Americans by reversing certain regulations and expanding access to key fishing grounds in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. Surrounded by fishing industry workers, President Trump signed the order in the Oval Office.

The executive order, titled "Restoring American Seafood Competitiveness," builds on a previous order from 2020 and aims to address unfair trade practices, eliminate unsafe imports, and reduce regulatory burdens. It directs the Secretary of Commerce to consider revising or rescinding regulations that burden the commercial fishing, aquaculture, and fish processing industries. The order also calls for the modernization of data collection and analytical practices to improve fisheries management.

The order establishes an "America First Seafood Strategy" to promote U.S. seafood production, marketing, and exports. It also mandates the development of a seafood trade strategy to address unfair competition and expand access to foreign markets for American seafood products. Additionally, the order includes a review of marine national monuments to assess opening them to commercial fishing.

According to the Fishery Councils, the order aims to stabilize markets, improve access, enhance economic profitability, and prevent closures. Ballotpedia notes that the order also seeks to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and protect U.S. seafood markets from unfair trade practices.

The executive order is part of President Trump's broader effort to revitalize the U.S. fishing industry and ensure its global competitiveness. The Maine Municipal Association highlights that the order aims to reduce regulatory burdens and enhance domestic seafood production and exports.