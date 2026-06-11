Trump Cancels Planned Strikes on Iran Amid Tensions

President Donald Trump announced the cancellation of planned military strikes on Iran in a post on Truth Social this afternoon. He stated that discussions with Iran have reached the highest levels of leadership and have been approved by all parties involved. This decision comes after a week of escalating tensions, during which the U.S. and Iran exchanged strikes. Trump said a peace deal is close and he expects to announce a date for the signing soon.

Earlier today, President Trump had vowed to hit Iran "very hard tonight" and threatened to take control of Iran's "oil infrastructure points." However, he has now postponed these actions, citing progress in talks for a "complete and total resolution of hostilities" in the Middle East. Despite Trump's announcement, Iran's parliamentary speaker, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, denied any discussions with the U.S., labeling reports as "fake news" used to manipulate oil markets.

The situation remains fluid, with the White House urging caution and stating that no formal meetings between the U.S. and Iran have been announced. As reported by the BBC, a senior Iranian official mentioned that points from the U.S. are being reviewed, suggesting a potential precursor to talks.

Meanwhile, strikes continue to impact Tehran and Beirut, with significant casualties reported. The ongoing conflict has caused fluctuations in oil prices, with Brent crude rising above $100 a barrel after an initial drop following Trump's announcement. European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the need for a negotiated peace to end the conflict, highlighting its impact on global energy supplies.

As diplomatic efforts continue, the international community watches closely, hoping for a peaceful resolution to the tensions between the U.S. and Iran.