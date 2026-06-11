Trump: Iran Asked For Bombings To Stop

By iHeartRadio

June 11, 2026

2026 NBA Finals - Game Three
Photo: Al Bello / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

President Donald Trump revealed that Iran has requested a halt to the latest U.S. bombings during an interview with Fox News on Wednesday (June 10). Trump stated that he communicated directly with top Iranian officials following a series of U.S. airstrikes. The strikes, which occurred on Wednesday, involved 49 Tomahawk missiles targeting sites as close as 40 miles from Tehran. Trump warned that the attacks would continue on Thursday unless Iran agrees to a peace deal with the U.S.

The airstrikes came after Iran shot down a U.S. Apache helicopter earlier this week, prompting the U.S. Central Command to launch retaliatory strikes. According to a statement on X, the strikes were a response to Iran's continued aggression. Explosions were reported in several key Iranian locations, including Sirik, Qeshm Island, Minab, and Isfahan.

Iran's military has responded with missile strikes on other countries in the region, including Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan. Despite Iran's claims of closing the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. officials have dismissed these assertions, stating that commercial traffic continues through the waterway.

Trump emphasized that the U.S. would resume strikes if Iran does not engage in peace negotiations. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that the U.S. is prepared to dictate the terms of any potential peace deal from a position of strength.

The situation remains tense, with both nations exchanging military actions and diplomatic statements. The international community is closely monitoring the developments, with potential implications for regional stability and global oil markets.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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