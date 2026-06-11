Trump Threatens Iran's Oil Infrastructure

President Donald Trump has announced plans to take control of Iran's oil infrastructure, including its critical Kharg Island. Posting on Truth Social today (Thursday, June 11), President Trump stated that the U.S. military would soon seize "total control" of Iran's oil and gas markets. He warned that military action could begin "very hard tonight." This announcement has already caused crude oil prices to rise above $90 per barrel.

Kharg Island is a key strategic point for Iran, handling roughly 90 percent of its crude oil exports. The island's significance makes it a tempting target for the U.S., as it could potentially cripple Iran's economy and pressure Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil transit route. According to the Council on Foreign Relations, Kharg Island's proximity to Iran's mainland poses risks for U.S. troops, who could face drone and missile attacks if deployed there.

The potential seizure of Kharg Island is part of a broader strategy by President Trump to force Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions and missile programs. However, experts warn that such an operation could escalate the conflict and lead to significant casualties. The Hill reports that at least 13 U.S. service members have already died in the ongoing conflict, with more than 200 injured.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies outlines several scenarios that could unfold if the U.S. proceeds with military action against Iran. These include disruptions to Iranian crude oil shipments and potential retaliation by Iran against Gulf oil facilities, which could further drive up global oil prices.

As tensions rise, the international community watches closely to see how Iran will respond to President Trump's threats and whether the situation will lead to a broader conflict in the region.