U.S. Conducts Second Day of Airstrikes on Iran

The United States has launched a second day of airstrikes on Iran as of Thursday morning (June 11), following warnings from President Donald Trump that Iran would face continued attacks until it agreed to negotiate a deal. The airstrikes, which targeted multiple Iranian cities, were a response to what the U.S. Central Command described as "Iran's unwarranted and continued aggression."

The conflict, which has intensified over the past week, began with the crash of a U.S. Army helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz. President Trump attributed the crash to Iranian actions and warned of further military responses. In retaliation, Iran launched attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan, all of which host U.S. troops. Kuwait closed its airspace following the attacks, and its air defenses engaged incoming threats.

According to AP News, the U.S. military's airstrikes aimed at Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communication systems, and air defense sites. The strikes were carried out by the U.S. Air Force, Marines, and Navy. Explosions were reported in Tehran, Bandar Abbas, and other southern areas along the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has maintained its stance on keeping the Strait of Hormuz closed, a critical passageway for global energy supplies. President Trump, however, disputed this, claiming that U.S. forces have been conducting a secret mission to move oil tankers past Iranian forces at night. He stated that over 100 million barrels of oil have successfully passed through the strait despite Iran's blockade.

The ongoing conflict has disrupted global energy supplies and driven up oil prices. The international benchmark for crude oil traded above $93 a barrel on Wednesday, marking a significant increase since the start of the conflict. Efforts to mediate a deal continue, with Qatar sending a delegation to Tehran for talks. However, both sides have yet to reach an agreement.

As reported by NPR, the conflict has also seen involvement from Israel, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pursuing objectives that complicate negotiations. Iran has demanded the end of hostilities between its ally Hezbollah and Israel as part of any peace agreement.

The situation remains tense, with both the U.S. and Iran expressing a desire to end the conflict but struggling to find common ground.