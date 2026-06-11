Vance Boelter Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges

In a Minneapolis courtroom on Thursday (June 11), Vance Boelter pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the murder of former Minnesota Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman. Boelter also admitted to the shootings of State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette Hoffman. The plea agreement, accepted by U.S. District Judge John Tunheim, includes two consecutive life sentences plus 40 years, removing the possibility of the death penalty.

The plea deal, approved by Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche, ensures that Boelter will not face capital punishment. Boelter, 58, had previously pleaded not guilty but changed his plea, acknowledging his role in the attacks that occurred on June 14, 2025. During the hearing, he admitted to meticulously planning the assaults and disguising himself as a police officer to gain entry to the lawmakers' homes.

The shootings began at the Hoffman residence, where both John and Yvette Hoffman were critically injured. Boelter then targeted the Hortman home, where he fatally shot Melissa and Mark Hortman. Boelter's actions prompted a massive two-day manhunt, described as the largest in Minnesota's history, before his capture near his home in Green Isle.

In addition to the federal charges, Boelter faces state charges, including two counts of first-degree premeditated murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder. Despite the federal plea deal, these state charges remain unaffected. The case has sparked national discussions on political violence and led to increased security measures for lawmakers.

Boelter's plea brings some closure to the families of the victims, sparing them a lengthy trial. The sentencing is expected to be finalized by the end of July, as the court seeks to expedite the process.