Video Shows Cop Accidentally Shooting Fellow Cop In 'Horseplay' Incident

A recently released video shows a Pasadena, California police officer accidentally shooting a fellow officer during what officials described as a “horseplay incident” in the department’s parking garage. The incident occurred on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at approximately 6:18 p.m., but the footage was made public on Wednesday (June 10) after an internal investigation and review by outside authorities.

The thirty-five second video, which can be viewed through the Pasadena Police Department’s official website, begins with two officers leaning against a police SUV, smiling. Moments later, one officer is seen drawing his gun from his holster in a quick-draw motion and pointing it at an approaching patrol car, then re-holsters his weapon.

As the car approaches, the officer inside the vehicle draws his own firearm and points it at the standing officer. The gun then discharges, firing a round through the windshield and hitting the standing officer in the left shoulder. The video shows the wounded officer immediately clutches his shoulder and crouches down, surrounded by his colleagues.

Pasadena Police Chief Gene Harris said in a statement accompanying the video that the officer who was shot has since recovered from his injuries. Harris emphasized that “horseplay and failure to adhere to safety rules and standards of professional conduct will not be tolerated." The department described the event as a “friendly fire” incident and noted that disciplinary measures have been taken against the involved officers, though their names and ranks have not been released. Pasadena Now reported that the department’s administrative investigation is complete, but criminal and use-of-force reviews by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office remain ongoing.

The video was not released until months after the incident because, according to Harris, investigators needed time to complete critical portions of their inquiry, especially given the seriousness of the injury. Under California law, police agencies are generally required to release video of officer-involved shootings within forty-five days, but exceptions can be made to protect ongoing investigations.

Detectives from Pasadena’s Robbery-Homicide and Critical Incident Review units, along with county prosecutors, continue to review footage, witness statements, and forensic evidence. Harris stated, “This regretful conduct is not consistent with the expectations and service commitments of this department and appropriate actions will be taken to ensure our culture reflects appropriate conduct, values, and service to this community.”

The case remains under review and further action may be forthcoming pending the results of the ongoing investigations.