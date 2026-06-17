Air Force Identifies Victims of B-52 Crash at Edwards AFB

The U.S. Air Force has officially identified the eight victims of Monday's B-52 bomber crash at Edwards Air Force Base. The tragic incident claimed the lives of five active-duty airmen, a retired lieutenant colonel, and two government civilians and contractors. The crash occurred shortly after takeoff at 11:20 a.m. local time, as the aircraft embarked on a routine test mission supporting the Radar Modernization Program.

Among the victims was Jeromy Smith, a civilian flight test engineer for the Department of Defense. His wife, Lauren Smith, described him as a "leader" and a "hero" in an interview with KBAK. She revealed that her husband had expressed concerns about the aircraft's condition before the flight, which had been delayed several times.

The crash left a devastating scene, with the wreckage barely recognizable. Air Force Col. James Hayes stated that the crash was "unsurvivable" and announced that an investigation would take approximately six months to determine the cause. The crash is the deadliest involving a B-52 since 1982.

Boeing, the manufacturer of the B-52, confirmed that two of its employees were among the victims. The company is offering support to the families affected. The B-52 Stratofortress, a long-range heavy bomber first introduced in 1955, remains a critical component of the U.S. Air Force's fleet. The aircraft was undergoing tests to upgrade its radar and engines as part of ongoing modernization efforts.

The Edwards Air Force Base community is mourning the loss of these individuals, described by Col. Thomas Tauer as "friends, mentors, teammates, and valued members of our Edwards and Air Force family." A center has been established to provide resources and support to those affected by the tragedy.