Business Jet Crashes On Texas Highway Leaving One Person Dead

A business jet crashed and caught fire on Loop 20 in Laredo, Texas, late Tuesday night (June 16), killing one person and injuring several others, according to officials. The plane, a Cessna Citation Latitude operated by NetJets, was carrying six people when it went down shortly after 10 p.m., striking at least one vehicle on the highway. It is not yet clear whether the person who died was a passenger or someone on the ground, police said.

First responders and bystanders rushed to rescue passengers from the burning wreckage, using tools like a shovel and sledgehammer to help those trapped inside escape, as shown in video footage from the scene. Laredo Police Department investigator Jose Baeza said five survivors were taken to the hospital in stable condition, and five officers were treated for smoke inhalation in the aftermath. The identity of the person killed has not been released pending notification of family members.

The jet had departed Los Cabos International Airport in Mexico just after 6 p.m. and was heading for Austin, Texas. According to Gilberto Sanchez, director of Laredo International Airport, the aircraft reported major mechanical issues as it neared the city and attempted to divert to the airport before crashing near the highway. Video shared on social media showed the plane on its side, with its tail ripped from the fuselage and thick smoke and flames engulfing the site.