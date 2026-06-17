Chicago Founding Member Walter Parazaider Dead At 81 From Alzheimer's

Chicago founding member Walter Parazaider has died at the age of 81.

Per TMZ, the rocker died on Wednesday (June 17) following a battle with Alzheimer's while in hospice, with wife JacLynn by his side. The "Just You 'n' Me" musician was diagnosed with the disease six years ago.

"He had put up a good fight and unfortunately it ended tonight," she told the outlet. "We are going to miss him for sure. We were married for 59 years, and we had 59 wonderful years."

The late musician founded the iconic band in 1967, ultimately performing with them until his retirement in 2016.

Alongside bandmates Lee Loughnane and James Pankow, he served as one-third of the group's brass and woodwind section. Some of the biggest hits he contributed to include "25 or 6 to 4," "If You Leave Me Now" and "Saturday in the Park."