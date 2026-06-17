Daughtry Marks 20th Anniversary With 2026 Intimate Acoustic Tour

By Will Mendelson

June 17, 2026

Disturbed: "The Sickness" 25th Anniversary Tour With Daughtry - Las Vegas, NV
Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Daughtry are celebrating 20 years as a band by launching a 2026 acoustic tour.

The "It's Not Over" hitmakers announced the "Acoustic 20 Years Tour" via their Instagram account on Tuesday (June 16). "Get ready for an unforgettable acoustic experience filled with classics, current hits, and a few surprises," the band wrote. "This show is going to be different, you don't want to miss it!"

The tour will kick off Oct. 12 in New York before wrapping up in Texas on Nov. 14. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (June 19) at 10 a.m. local time.

The "Home" musicians, who have released six albums in total, formed in 2006 after frontman Chris Daughtry competed on American Idol.

Here are the tour dates:

  • Oct. 12: Troy, NY
  • Oct. 13: Beverly, MA
  • Oct. 15: Unasville, CT
  • Oct. 16: Waterloo, NY
  • Oct. 17: Atlantic City, NJ
  • Oct. 20: Huntington, NY
  • Oct. 21: Englewood, NJ
  • Oct. 23: Danville, VA
  • Oct. 24: Florence, KY
  • Oct. 26: Greensburg, PA
  • Oct. 27: Wheeling, WV
  • Oct. 29: Nashville, TN
  • Oct. 31: Omaha, NE
  • Nov. 1: Des Moines, IA
  • Nov. 3: Kansas City, MO
  • Nov. 4: Oklahoma City, OK
  • Nov. 7: Las Vegas, NV
  • Nov. 8: Napa, CA
  • Nov. 10: Anaheim, CA
  • Nov. 11: Tucson, AZ
  • Nov. 13: San Antonio, TX
  • Nov. 14: Dallas, TX
Daughtry
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices