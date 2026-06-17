Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is reportedly facing serious legal trouble in Las Vegas.

The undefeated fighter has been charged with two felonies related to a 2024 incident involving the purchase of a luxury Audemars Piguet watch. Mayweather allegedly attempted to buy the $200,000 watch from Gold and Beyond, a luxury resale boutique, using a check that later bounced.

According to court documents obtained by Sports Illustrated, Mayweather is charged with "theft, value $100,000 or greater" and "draw or pass check with intent to defraud, value $1,200 or greater." Prosecutors claim that Mayweather knowingly used a check from a Wells Fargo account with insufficient funds. The charges could result in a prison sentence ranging from one to 24 years if he is found guilty.

The boutique's owners reportedly spent over a year trying to resolve the matter privately, even sending a certified demand letter to avoid public scandal. However, when Mayweather failed to respond or pay for the watch, they proceeded with legal action. TMZ reports that Mayweather's legal team appeared on his behalf at a recent court hearing.