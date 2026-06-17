Jon Bon Jovi Opens Up About Health Comeback: ‘This Is a Rebirth’

It's his life and he's reflecting on it!

Jon Bon Jovi opened up about going on tour for the first time in four years, following vocal cord surgery in 2022.

The "It's My Life" hitmaker is slated to begin the "Forever" tour with his band on July 7 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

"Outside of work, what brings me joy is realizing that the sun is shining," the legendary rocker told PEOPLE in a new cover story. "It sounds a little trite, but it's not. I used to always have my nose to the grindstone, never living in the today. This forced me not only live in the today but be appreciative for every today that's still there. So, the simple joys of waking up with my granddaughter today, playing tennis with some guys that I've never met before, staring at the little puffy cloud in the sky. This is it. This is as real as it gets. That's joy."

The "Livin' on a Prayer" musician underwent a vocal cord medialization to fix a damaged cord in 2022, after the iconic band's last tour wrapped up.

"I'd often joked and said the only thing that's ever been up my nose was my finger," the rocker mused. "So, when a doctor had to explain to me that one of the cords was literally atrophying, it was confusing."

Fortunately, the "I'll Be There for You" singer made a full recovery.

"It was longer than I'd ever expected, but it had to be right," he admitted. "I think that this is a rebirth."