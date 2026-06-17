Kylian Mbappé Becomes France's Leading Goal Scorer In Win Over Senegal

Kylian Mbappé became France's all-time leading scorer and moved up the World Cup scoring charts with two goals in Les Bleus' 3-1 victory over Senegal in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Tuesday (June 16). The match, played at MetLife Stadium in front of more than 80,000 fans, saw France struggle in the first half before Mbappé changed the game after the break.

France had just one shot in the first half and trailed in offensive chances. Senegal almost took the lead when Nicolas Jackson's shot hit the post and bounced off France's goalkeeper Mike Maignan. However, the second half saw a turnaround as Michael Olise set up Mbappé for the opening goal in the 66th minute.

Mbappé's first goal put France ahead, and he celebrated by mimicking playing the flute, a nod to a promise he made to television host James Corden. Shortly after, Bradley Barcola scored France's second goal, while Senegal's Ibrahim Mbaye pulled one back deep into stoppage time. Mbappé then sealed the win with a powerful shot from 30 yards out, which French defender William Saliba called "a crazy goal."

With his two goals, Mbappé now has 14 career World Cup goals, surpassing Pelé and tying with Gerd Müller. He also reached 58 goals for France, overtaking Olivier Giroud as the nation's all-time top scorer. After the game, Mbappé said, "I'm very happy to be able to write a bit more the history of my country. It's always what I have wanted to do. But we know why we are here. I will have time to think about this kind of things [the records] later when I stop playing."

France head coach Didier Deschamps praised Mbappé's performance, saying, "If he wants to miss the first half again and score two goals in the second half in another match, that's OK with me."

France, aiming to reach its third straight World Cup final, will play Iraq next Monday in Philadelphia and close Group I against Norway on June 26 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Senegal faces Norway next and then Iraq in Toronto as the tournament continues.