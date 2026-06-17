Fans from across the country can tune in to every match of the FIFA World Cup 2026, including all of Colombia’s Men’s National Team matches, live throughout the tournament. Colombia begins its Group K campaign against Uzbekistan on Wednesday (June 17) at 10:00 p.m. ET. The match will take place at a host venue in the United States. Colombia’s group stage continues with a matchup against DR Congo on Tuesday (June 23) at 10:00 p.m. ET, before wrapping up group play against Portugal on Saturday (June 27) at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Streaming Colombia’s matches on iHeartRadio is simple and completely free. Follow these steps:

Download the free iHeartRadio app (iOS or Android)

Open the app and search: “WORLD CUP”

Tap the live broadcast or featured station

Start listening instantly — no subscription required

Colombia enters the tournament as one of South America’s most dynamic and dangerous sides, capable of making a deep run on the world stage. Led by manager Néstor Lorenzo, Los Cafeteros feature a talented core highlighted by Luis Díaz, James Rodríguez, and Rafael Santos Borré, along with a rising generation of attacking talent and midfield depth. With a blend of experience and speed, Colombia will be aiming to make a statement and push beyond the group stage in its 2026 World Cup campaign.

Starting June 11 through July 19, fans will be able to follow all the action on iHeartRadio, which will broadcast the FOX Sports commentary on the dedicated FIFA World Cup 2026 streaming station, featuring live matches, commentary, and on-demand access throughout the tournament. All 104 matches will stream live on iHeartRadio, giving fans constant access whether they are at home, in the car, or on the move.

In addition, iHeartRadio will air 30 live matches on national broadcast radio, including high-profile games and weekend matchups.