Fans from across the country can tune in to every match of the FIFA World Cup 2026, including all of England’s Men’s National Team matches, live throughout the tournament. England begins its Group L campaign against Croatia on Wednesday (June 17) at 4:00 p.m. ET. The match will take place at a host venue in the United States. England’s group stage continues with a matchup against Ghana on Tuesday (June 23) at 4:00 p.m. ET, before wrapping up group play against Panama on Saturday (June 27) at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Streaming England’s matches on iHeartRadio is simple and completely free. Follow these steps:

Download the free iHeartRadio app (iOS or Android)

Open the app and search: “WORLD CUP”

Tap the live broadcast or featured station

Start listening instantly — no subscription required

England enters the tournament as one of the most closely watched teams in international football, loaded with top-tier talent and expectations of a deep run. Led by manager Gareth Southgate, the Three Lions feature a star-studded squad highlighted by captain Harry Kane, along with world-class players including Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, and John Stones. After reaching the final stages of recent major tournaments, England will once again be aiming to break through and capture its first FIFA World Cup title since 1966.

Starting June 11 through July 19, fans will be able to follow all the action on iHeartRadio, which will broadcast the FOX Sports commentary on the dedicated FIFA World Cup 2026 streaming station, featuring live matches, commentary, and on-demand access throughout the tournament. All 104 matches will stream live on iHeartRadio, giving fans constant access whether they are at home, in the car, or on the move.

In addition, iHeartRadio will air 30 live matches on national broadcast radio, including high-profile games and weekend matchups.