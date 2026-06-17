Fans from across the country can tune in to every match of the FIFA World Cup 2026, including all of Portugal's Men's National Team matches, live throughout the tournament. Portugal begins its Group K campaign against DR Congo on Wednesday (June 17) at 1:00 p.m. ET at Houston Stadium in Houston, Texas. Portugal’s group stage continues with a match against Uzbekistan on Tuesday (June 23) at 1:00 p.m. ET, also at Houston Stadium, before wrapping up group play against Colombia on Saturday (June 27) at 7:30 p.m. ET at Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Streaming Portugal's matches on iHeartRadio is simple and completely free. Follow these steps:

Download the free iHeartRadio app (iOS or Android)

Open the app and search: "WORLD CUP"

Tap the live broadcast or featured station

Start listening instantly — no subscription required!

Portugal enters the tournament as one of Europe's most talented sides and a legitimate contender to make a deep run in the FIFA World Cup. Led by head coach Roberto Martínez, A Seleção features a star-studded roster headlined by captain Cristiano Ronaldo, alongside standout talents including Bruno Fernandes, Rúben Dias, Rafael Leão, and Vitinha. After capturing the UEFA European Championship in 2016 and consistently competing among the world's elite nations, Portugal will be aiming to secure the country's first-ever FIFA World Cup title.

Starting June 11 through July 19, fans will be able to follow all the action on iHeartRadio, which will broadcast the FOX Sports commentary on the dedicated FIFA World Cup 2026 streaming station, featuring live matches, commentary, and on-demand access throughout the tournament. All 104 matches will stream live on iHeartRadio, giving fans constant access whether they are at home, in the car, or on the move.

In addition, iHeartRadio will air 30 live matches on national broadcast radio, including high-profile games and weekend matchups.