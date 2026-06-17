MGK Forced To Evacuate Stage Mid-Performance: ‘Still In Shock’

Fans hoping to watch mgk rock the stage in Detroit were left disappointed after a storm forced his concert to be canceled.

The "bloody valentine" artist was in Michigan on Tuesday (June 16) night for the latest stop of his Lost Americana tour, and while the night started off strong, the show was ultimately canceled after severe weather interrupted his performance.

According to TMZ, mgk had only performed around four songs at the outdoor amphitheater Pine Knob Music Theatre before rain and thunder broke out, forcing security to escort the rocker off stage for his safety while fans in attendance were told to take shelter under the venue's overhang or in their cars. While it looked like the show might go on after the storm died down, with mgk returning to the stage, the bad weather picked back up and the show was ultimately brought to an end after being shut down by the venue.

The "Emo Girl" musician later took to his Instagram Stories to share a clip of him in front of the chanting crowd with a message overlayed explaining that the decision to cancel the show was out of his hands.

"Detroit... im still in shock that a storm stopped the show i fought for us for 20 min when they cut the music i held no power over the venues decision. this was a first for me.." he wrote. Hoping to bring some light to unfortunate news, he added, "at least we popped that cherry together (hopefully that last sentence made you smile) 😞💔"

The rocker has been on the road for his Lost Americana tour in support of his album of the same name, kicking off the second U.S. leg in May following a run overseas. In March, he experienced another "first time" during a show when a fan at his London concert fell through a hole on the stage, causing him to jump into action.