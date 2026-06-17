Olivia Wilde Makes Rare Comment About 'Loveliest' Harry Styles Romance

Olivia Wilde is sharing her side of her highly-publicized relationship with Harry Styles.

The Booksmart director, 42, made rare comments about her past romance with the "Dance No More" singer, 32, on the June 17 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, reflecting on the "crazy" public response to news they were dating, namely their 10-year age gap, per E! News.

"It really did upset people," she said. "It was crazy, I don't know how much I understand it yet. That's one of the factors that I never really felt I like fully... I don't know, people were f---ing pissed."

Wilde also shared that some of the comments stemmed from fans having a "parasocial relationship" with the One Direction alum, while she and Styles were left in their own "bubble" of happiness and domesticity.

"It's wild 'cause we had the loveliest relationship," she said. "Like so, so sweet and so beautiful and like really, actually very domestic and kind and lovely."

She added, "I think that we existed in this little bubble and the judgement never really got into that bubble, which was a miracle and testament to us to making that happen."

Styles and Wilde sparked a romance after he was cast in her film Don't Worry Darling in 2020 but called it quits in November 2022 after nearly two years of dating. Since their split, Styles has since moved on with Big Little Lies actress Zoë Kravitz, with the couple reportedly getting engaged earlier this year after eight months of dating.