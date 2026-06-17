Rock Legends Slated To Perform At Obama Presidential Center Opening: Watch

The house will be rocking on Friday (June 19) at the grand opening of the Obama Presidential Center!

Rock icons such as Bruce Springsteen, U2 icon Bono and Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder are slated to perform.

Former President Barack Obama's Obama Foundation revealed the star-studded lineup on their Instagram account. "We are bringing together some of today's most prominent voices and global icons for the Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening Ceremony," the post captioned a clip in which Obama texts his thanks to the musicians for agreeing to perform.

Along with the rock legends, other musicians slated to perform include Christina Aguilera, Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Marc Anthony and The Roots.

The Obama Presidential Center opens Friday in Chicago, with a live stream of the opening ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. local time.