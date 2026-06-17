Suspect In Deadly Hospital Shooting Arrested Following Manhunt

Police say a man is in custody after a deadly, targeted shooting at a hospital in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday (June 16). The incident left a 19-year-old man dead and another critically injured. Authorities identified the suspect as John Wallace-Bey, 23, who was apprehended Tuesday night in Philadelphia, roughly 40 miles northeast of Wilmington. According to police, Wallace-Bey is now awaiting extradition to Delaware.

The shooting took place Tuesday afternoon inside the Wilmington hospital, causing an immediate lockdown as law enforcement responded to the scene. The targeted nature of the attack was confirmed by police, who stated that both victims were specifically chosen by the shooter.

After the incident, officers worked with partner agencies and tracked the suspect to Philadelphia. Police said the cooperation between Delaware and Pennsylvania law enforcement led to Wallace-Bey’s arrest later that evening. He is expected to face charges upon his return to Delaware.

The hospital resumed normal operations after the lockdown was lifted. Police have not released further details about the motive or the connection between the suspect and the victims. Investigators are continuing to gather evidence and interview witnesses as the case develops.