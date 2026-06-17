Teacher Fired For Pressuring Students To Kiss Classmates In Skits

A Denver Public Schools teacher was fired after an investigation found she allegedly encouraged students to kiss classmates during French class skits, with some students saying they felt pressured because these performances impacted their grades.

The Denver Public Schools Board voted unanimously to terminate Jennifer Honka, a French language and culture teacher at Northeast Early College, for "incompetence and neglect of duty." The investigation found Honka at times suggested or assigned kissing between students—almost always between girls—for biweekly classroom skits with titles like "The Neighbors Saw Everything" and "The Boring Kiss." Students reported that these skits were part of their performance grades and that Honka allegedly enforced a rule in class: "the answer is always 'yes,'" which some interpreted as direction to participate even if uncomfortable.

An independent review cited by Colorado Politics found that while students were not physically forced to kiss, the scripts required them to give or withhold consent on a very personal activity in front of their peers. One student told a chemistry teacher she was uncomfortable but participated in the kissing skit, later sharing a meme around school with the caption "she makes girls kiss." After the incident, the student's attendance dropped significantly. Another student refused to participate and said she received a zero for the assignment.

The investigation also revealed Honka shared personal information with her classes, including details about her sexuality, fertility struggles, suicidal thoughts, and childhood abuse. Honka defended these disclosures as efforts to build trust, but at least one student struggling with suicide reportedly left her class. The independent review found her approach to teaching French through skits was "irresponsible and inappropriate."

Jennifer Warren, principal at Northeast Early College, filed a police report with the Denver Police Department after a third student reported in-class kissing. The district investigation concluded Honka's actions did not serve the best interests of her students, and district leaders commended students and staff who reported the incidents. Honka, who had previously received positive evaluations, denied forcing students to kiss and testified that alternatives such as blowing a kiss or fist bumps were offered if students were uncomfortable.

The Denver Public Schools spokesperson emphasized, "The safety, emotional well-being, and dignity of our students are the absolute highest priorities... All schools must be spaces where students feel safe, respected, and supported." The district maintains it is committed to upholding professional conduct in classrooms.