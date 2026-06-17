T.I. Just Dropped A Major Update On His Final Album 'Kill The King'

T.I. has confirmed the release date for his final album, "Kill The King," which is set to drop later this month!

The Atlanta rapper, known for his influence on trap music, shared insights into the project during a visit to V103 studios in Atlanta. He described the album as a metaphor for "killing the ego," reflecting on his journey from claiming the title "King of the South" to seeking peace of mind by letting go of ego-driven conflicts.

The album's lead single, "LET EM KNOW," produced by Pharrell, has already made waves, becoming the first RIAA gold record of 2026. T.I. explained that the album represents an internal conflict between his past and present selves, as he navigates the balance between fame and personal growth.

In addition to the album, T.I. will embark on "The King Succession Tour" starting July 8 in Phoenix, featuring his sons Domani and King Harris as openers. The tour will visit major cities, including Dallas, Houston, Brooklyn, and Los Angeles, before concluding in San Francisco on August 15.

T.I. has previously hinted at his retirement from music, focusing on other ventures like stand-up comedy and spending more time with his family. Despite his on-again, off-again retirement, he remains committed to sharing his talents with the world.

For fans eager to catch T.I.'s final performances, presales for the tour began on May 7, with general ticket sales following on May 8 through Live Nation and Ticketmaster.