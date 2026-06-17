Trump Administration Begins Breaking Up Education Department

President Donald Trump’s administration announced on Tuesday (June 17) a major restructuring of the U.S. Education Department, transferring oversight of special education and civil rights to other federal agencies. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will now manage special education programs, while the Department of Justice (DOJ) will take on enforcement of civil rights in education, according to administration officials.

These moves are part of President Trump’s long-stated goal to dismantle the Education Department, shifting its responsibilities across the federal government. Education Secretary Linda McMahon said the changes are intended to align federal services with the agencies best positioned to deliver them. In a statement, McMahon explained, "As we scale back federal micromanagement when it hinders success, we are equally committed to bolstering the efficacy of federal oversight where it is essential."

The Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services, which manages about $15 billion in federal funding for students with disabilities, will move to HHS. The DOJ will take responsibility for investigating discrimination complaints in schools and universities, as well as for protecting student privacy and advising schools on related policies.

Congressional leaders have added language to the latest spending bill rejecting any effort to permanently transfer Education Department duties without congressional approval. The House’s proposed spending bill does not move funding to the Labor Department, signaling that lawmakers may not support the full dismantling of the agency.

The administration says the changes will be phased in over time, with ongoing discussions regarding staffing and implementation. The future of the Education Department remains uncertain, as only Congress has the authority to close it entirely. For now, the process of transition and debate over federal oversight of education continues.