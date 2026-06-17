Trump Praises Iran Deal at G7 Summit, Warns of Consequences

At the G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, President Donald Trump discussed a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding with Iran, emphasizing that the United States achieved its goals. He warned that if Iran "doesn't behave," the US could resume military actions. The agreement, which is set to be signed soon, aims to end the ongoing conflict and includes a 60-day negotiation period to finalize terms.

The draft agreement, obtained by CNN, states that Iran will not produce nuclear weapons and can export oil once the deal is signed. Iran may access a $300 billion development fund if it meets nuclear program commitments. The agreement also includes lifting the US naval blockade and resuming traffic in the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days.

President Trump stated that global leaders are "thrilled" with the agreement. However, he cautioned that if the next phase of talks fails, the US could resume bombings. French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted the importance of preventing resumed fighting between Iran, Hezbollah, and Israel, while also addressing Russia's lack of commitment to peace in Ukraine.

The draft agreement has faced criticism for not addressing core issues like the mechanics of the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear concessions. Experts from the Atlantic Council noted the potential challenges in achieving a lasting deal and the strategic implications for the US and its allies.

The official signing of the memorandum is scheduled for Friday (June 19) at the Bürgenstock Resort in Switzerland. The agreement's success depends on continued negotiations and cooperation between the US and Iran.