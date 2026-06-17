Video Shows ICE Officer Jumping Into Pool To Save Child, 6, From Drowning
By iHeartRadio
June 17, 2026
A dramatic rescue unfolded at a community pool in Pasco County, Florida, when off-duty Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer Gregory Simmonds saw a six-year-old child floating unconscious in the water and jumped in to save him. The incident, which took place on Thursday (May 16), was captured on closed-circuit video and has since drawn widespread attention for the officer’s quick-thinking response.
Gregory Simmonds noticed the child struggling and immediately dove into the water fully clothed. Footage shows Simmonds quickly reaching the boy, carrying him out of the pool, and performing life-saving CPR as bystanders gathered around. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated that the child regained consciousness following Simmonds’ efforts and is expected to make a full recovery.
A 6-year-old boy was saved from drowning in a pool in Pasco County, Florida, after an ICE officer saw him floating unconscious and jumped in to rescue the child, according to the Department of Homeland Security. After taking the boy out of the pool, ICE officer Gregory Simmonds… pic.twitter.com/kMM7Va8Uma— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 16, 2026
DHS praised Simmonds, saying, "Officer Simmonds' quick thinking, decisive actions, and willingness to place himself into action during a critical incident truly demonstrates the exceptional courage and selflessness of our ICE law enforcement."
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office echoed this sentiment, with Corporal J. Leathers stating the officer’s actions "directly contributed to saving the child’s life and reflected courage and selflessness."