Video Shows ICE Officer Jumping Into Pool To Save Child, 6, From Drowning

A dramatic rescue unfolded at a community pool in Pasco County, Florida, when off-duty Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer Gregory Simmonds saw a six-year-old child floating unconscious in the water and jumped in to save him. The incident, which took place on Thursday (May 16), was captured on closed-circuit video and has since drawn widespread attention for the officer’s quick-thinking response.

Gregory Simmonds noticed the child struggling and immediately dove into the water fully clothed. Footage shows Simmonds quickly reaching the boy, carrying him out of the pool, and performing life-saving CPR as bystanders gathered around. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated that the child regained consciousness following Simmonds’ efforts and is expected to make a full recovery.