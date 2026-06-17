Watch: Hoobastank Debut First New Single In 8 Years, 'How Do You Sleep?'

It's a good day in the punk-rock world, and "the reason" is that Hoobastank are back with new music!

"The Reason" hitmakers dropped their first new single in eight years, "How Do You Sleep," along with a music video.

"I feel good about releasing new music," frontman Doug Robb shared, per Consequence. "It's kind of like a creative 'pressure valve' has been opened."

Produced by Howard Benson, the new track finds the California band going back to their '90s punk sound.

"Howard Benson's enthusiasm was a big part of opening it [the pressure valve] for us," Robb continued. "He gave us direction but also a lot more freedom than he may have previously."

The rock band released their latest album, Push Pull, in 2018.

Watch the music video below.