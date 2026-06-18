Ancient Major Oak Linked to Robin Hood Declared Dead

The Major Oak, a legendary tree in England's Sherwood Forest, believed to have sheltered the mythical Robin Hood, has been declared dead. The iconic oak, estimated to be 1,200 years old, failed to sprout leaves this spring, marking its demise. Conservationists have worked tirelessly to protect the tree, which attracted millions of visitors over its lifetime.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), which manages Sherwood Forest, announced that the tree's death was due to a combination of factors. Years of human activity, structural interventions, and the effects of climate change, including recent heatwaves and droughts, contributed to the oak's decline. The RSPB noted that the soil around the tree had become compacted from foot traffic, hindering rainwater absorption and root health.

Despite its death, the Major Oak will remain standing as a monument. Saplings from the tree have been planted worldwide to preserve its legacy. Dame Judi Dench, an ambassador for the Woodland Trust, paid tribute to the tree, highlighting its inspiration for countless stories and its role in supporting wildlife.

Ed Pyne, senior conservation adviser at the Woodland Trust, emphasized the importance of the Major Oak, calling it one of the UK's most significant trees. He noted that while the tree's loss is tragic, lessons learned from its conservation efforts could benefit other ancient trees.

The Major Oak's hollow trunk, once used as a hideout by Robin Hood according to legend, and its sprawling canopy made it a landmark in Nottinghamshire. The tree's name originated from Major Hayman Rooke's 1790 book, which spurred early tourism to the forest.

Simon Parfey, a soil microbiology specialist, stated that the soil around the tree was under more stress than initially realized. Despite efforts to revive the environment, the damage was too entrenched to reverse.

The Major Oak's legacy now lies in the lessons it provides for future conservation and its continued role as a symbol of folklore and natural history.