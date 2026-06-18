The 2026 BET Awards, set to take place on Sunday, June 28, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, promises a night filled with star-studded performances. The network announced on Wednesday (June 17) that Cardi B, who leads this year’s nominations with six nods, will perform at the event. Other performers include Doechii, Kehlani, Tems, T.I., French Montana, Max B, Jill Scott, Don Toliver, and Queen Latifah. Additionally, Rick Ross, The War and Treaty, and Common are set to take the stage. MC Lyte will return as an announcer.

The event, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET/PT, will be hosted by Druski, who is set to become the youngest host in the show's history. The night will also honor legendary women with special awards: Ms. Lauryn Hill will receive the Living Legend Icon Award, Teyana Taylor the Icon of the Year Award, and music executive Sylvia Rhone the Ultimate Icon Award.

Connie Orlando, BET's EVP of Specials, Music Programming, and Music Strategy, stated, "This year’s show brings together an extraordinary mix of legends, superstars, and emerging talent whose influence continues to resonate across generations." The event is expected to deliver powerful performances and historic tributes, continuing the tradition of celebrating artists and cultural moments that shape the community.