Charli XCX Gets 'Real' About Her Mental Health Struggles

Charli XCX is opening up about her reason for being more offline than in the past.

In a new cover story for Rolling Stone, the "Rock Music" singer shared a real look at balancing her career with her mental health, including her struggles with anxiety, which she said previously got to a point where it "was physically affecting me." One way she is managing is by scaling back the time she spends online and on social media.

"I have actually been a lot more offline," she said. "I don't really look as much anymore. It's just better for my brain. I know people probably won't believe me, because I am inherently, at least in the past, a very online artist. But I recently have been really struggling with my mental health to the point where, if I'm being real, I'm in the worst place mentally that I've been in my life."

Rolling Stone noted that Charli added that she is a "big believer" in therapy, though admittedly she doesn't go as often as she would like, but that spending time with her husband The 1975 drummer George Daniel in one place and having consistency in her life also helps keep her grounded.