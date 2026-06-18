Chicago Pays Emotional Tribute To Late Founding Member Walter Parazaider

Chicago paid tribute to its late founding member, Walter Parazaider, who died on Wednesday (June 17) after a battle with Alzheimer's.

"Chicago is heartbroken at the sad news of Walter's passing," the band shared in a statement via Instagram. "We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and countless Chicago fans who are all grieving his loss today."

Parazaider, who served as one-third of the legendary group's brass and woodwind section, contributed to some of the band's biggest hits, including "If You Leave Me Now" and "Saturday in the Park."

"A Rock & Roll band with horns was Walt's idea," the statement continued. "He put the band together and they rehearsed in the basement of his mother's home. He is also the one who did the hard work to book shows for the young, unknown band, performing top 40 covers at local bars in and around Chicago. Perhaps his greatest gift was bringing people together. This amazing music may have never been heard had it not been for Walt's vision."

The late musician founded the iconic band in 1967, ultimately performing with them until his retirement in 2016.