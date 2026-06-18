Chris Brown's Dog Attack Lawsuit Ends In Mistrial: What Happens Next?

The civil lawsuit against Chris Brown involving a dog attack was declared a mistrial on Tuesday (June 16) in Los Angeles. The case, brought by Brown's former housekeeper, Maria Avila, centers on a 2020 incident where one of Brown's dogs allegedly attacked her. The mistrial occurred after a juror violated court instructions by searching online for information about the case and sharing it with others, as reported by Rolling Stone.

Judge Huey P. Cotton dismissed the jury and instructed lawyers to select a new jury from a pool already assembled. Brown, who was set to testify, requested a delay to visit his newborn son in Las Vegas, but the judge ordered him to return to court on Thursday morning.

Avila's lawsuit claims she suffered severe injuries when a large dog attacked her at Brown's home in December 2020. She alleges that Brown stood by without helping and later left the scene. Brown has accepted partial responsibility but disputes some of Avila's claims. The trial will focus on the compensation amount Avila and her family should receive.

The dog involved, a Caucasian Shepherd named Hades, was euthanized shortly after the incident. Despite the mistrial, the lawsuit continues, with Brown maintaining that Avila is partly responsible for her injuries. TMZ reports that Avila is seeking $90 million in damages.

Brown, who is preparing for a co-headlining tour with Usher, appeared unfazed by the mistrial, telling TMZ, "It happens." The case will resume with a new jury selection process.