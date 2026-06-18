Democratic Socialist Wins D.C. Democratic Mayoral Primary

City Councilmember Janeese Lewis George emerged as the projected winner of Washington, D.C.'s Democratic primary for mayor, leading with 53% of the vote over former councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, who garnered 37%. With no major challengers in the upcoming general election, Lewis George is poised to become the U.S. capital's first new mayor in over a decade.

Lewis George's primary victory marks a significant milestone for democratic socialists in municipal politics. Her campaign focused on affordability, public safety reform, and standing up to President Donald Trump's administration. She pledged to rescind orders allowing the city's police to coordinate with federal immigration agents and promised to resist federal interventions that threaten D.C.'s autonomy.

The primary was the first in D.C. to use ranked-choice voting, although it did not impact the Democratic results. Current Mayor Muriel Bowser is retiring after three terms, leaving behind a city facing a $1.1 billion budget gap and economic challenges exacerbated by federal funding cuts.

Lewis George's victory sets the stage for a potential showdown with President Trump, who has threatened to federalize the city's governance. In response, Lewis George stated, "Threatening Home Rule because you do not like how residents vote is an attack on democracy itself."

NBC News and Politico reported that McDuffie conceded the race, congratulating Lewis George on her victory. The general election will be held in November, where Lewis George is expected to secure her position as mayor.