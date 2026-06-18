Former Presidents Attend Obama Center Opening

The Obama Presidential Center celebrated its grand opening in Chicago on Thursday (June 18) with a star-studded event attended by former presidents, celebrities, and dignitaries. Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama were joined on stage by former Presidents Joe Biden, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, as well as former First Ladies Jill Biden, Laura Bush, and Hillary Rodham Clinton. The center, which opens to the public on Friday (June 19) on Juneteenth, aims to serve as a tribute to democracy and shared responsibilities as citizens.

The event featured performances by renowned artists including Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, and Bono. According to PBS, President Obama expressed his hope that the center would remind visitors of the importance of democracy. He emphasized shared values, stating, "These are American values we can all share, regardless of party."

Michelle Obama praised her husband for his resilience and accomplishments during his presidency, highlighting achievements such as the raid that led to the death of Osama bin Laden and the advancement of marriage equality. She described the center as a "respite" from current divisive times.

The opening ceremony, as reported by CNN, was attended by a diverse group of guests, including civil rights leaders, celebrities, and former world leaders like former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Notably absent was President Donald Trump, who was neither invited nor mentioned during the event.

The Obama Presidential Center, which cost $850 million to build, will not function as a traditional research library. Instead, it will be run privately by the Obama Foundation, with a focus on digital archives. The center's exhibits highlight both accomplishments and unfinished business from Obama's presidency, addressing issues like gun violence and political polarization.

As noted by the Associated Press, general admission tickets for the center are sold out through October, with over a million visitors expected annually. The opening marks the beginning of a weekend of events celebrating the center's launch.