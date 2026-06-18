How To Listen To USA's Second 2026 World Cup Match Against Australia

The United States men’s national soccer team will face Australia in a pivotal Group D match at Lumen Field in Seattle on Friday, June 19. Both teams are coming off strong opening wins in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and sit atop their group. The winner of this contest is likely to secure a spot in the tournament’s knockout stage, while a loss could leave qualification hinging on their final group match.

The game kicks off at 3pm ET and you can listen live for free on iHeartRadio's World Cup Radio.

The U.S. opened its campaign with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Paraguay, marking its largest margin of victory ever in a World Cup match. Under head coach Mauricio Pochettino, the Americans displayed attacking flair with goals from several young stars, including Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, Malik Tillman, and Weston McKennie. Pulisic left the match with an injury scare, but recent reports indicate he will be available to play against Australia.

Australia, coached by Tony Popovic, secured a 2-0 win over Türkiye in its opener. The Socceroos relied on a resilient defensive performance, with 22-year-old goalkeeper Patrick Beach making a record eight saves in his World Cup debut. Young winger Nestory Irankunda scored the opening goal, becoming Australia’s youngest World Cup scorer.

Both teams have a history of competitive matches, but this will be their first-ever World Cup meeting. The United States holds a slight edge in past encounters, winning two of four previous games. Australia, currently ranked twenty-second in the world, has shown it can compete with top opponents after a successful qualification campaign and a strong start to the tournament.

A win for either team would all but guarantee advancement to the knockout stage and potentially first place in Group D, depending on other results. A draw would also put both teams in a strong position for the final group match. The United States will close out its group schedule against Türkiye, while Australia will face Paraguay next week.

Fans can expect a hard-fought match, with both squads featuring young talent and experienced leaders aiming to make a deep run on home soil for the U.S. and on the global stage for Australia.