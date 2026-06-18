Iran Deal Signed, U.S.-Iranian Delegations To Meet In Switzerland

President Donald Trump announced that a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran has been signed, marking a significant diplomatic development. The announcement came as the G7 Summit concluded in France on Wednesday (June 17). The White House confirmed that the memorandum is now "in effect," with key provisions including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and easing financial restrictions on Iran.

The agreement outlines a framework for further discussions on Iran's nuclear program. Delegations from both countries are set to meet in Switzerland on Friday (June 19) to begin talks on implementing the deal. According to Axios, the memorandum includes a 60-day ceasefire extension, allowing Iran to sell oil freely and engage in negotiations on curbing its nuclear activities.

Senior U.S. officials clarified that the agreement does not immediately grant Iran access to frozen assets or sanctions relief, as reported by Iran International. Instead, economic incentives are tied to Iran's compliance with the framework. The memorandum also emphasizes the importance of resolving nuclear issues and outlines a $300 billion reconstruction plan, conditional on Iran meeting its commitments.

The deal has sparked varied reactions within Iran, with hardliners criticizing it as a retreat, while reformists view it as a pragmatic step towards easing economic pressures. The agreement has received international support, with leaders from Qatar, the United Nations, and European countries expressing optimism about its potential to stabilize the region.

As reported by France 24, the memorandum sets the stage for a 60-day negotiation period aimed at reaching a final settlement. The international community remains hopeful that this framework will lead to lasting peace and security in the Middle East.