Katy Perry Channeling Pain & Anger Of 'Tough' Year Into New Single

Katy Perry is channeling her pain in her upcoming single "Watch It Burn."

During an appearance on the June 17 episode of the Unfamous podcast, Perry shared some insight into the new track, which is set to come out June 25. According to the "Firework" singer, the song was inspired by a "tough" year and her desire to not see herself as a "victim" of her circumstances, per People.

"I don't typically feel like a victim. You can hear it in my songs. I don't resonate with that," she said. "But last year was pretty tough, and it would have been easy for me to fall into that weird victim triangle."

The "Roar" hitmaker, who split from ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom in June 2025, explained that "Watch It Burn" sees her "wrestling with my darkness" but making the "conscious decision" to live in the light. She also wanted to fully feel the pain she was experiencing rather than push it away.

"I just was like, 'Okay, let's just feel this f---ing pain. Let's feel this pain. Let's feel this anger and let's move on. Let's learn from it also," she said. "Let's get some feedback from it. Let's apply it. Let's learn from it."

On Tuesday, Perry shared a snippet of the track in a Instagram video and seemingly teased the accompanying music video, which appears to be inspired by rage rooms, a fitting setting for her to unleash the anger and frustration expressed in the song.