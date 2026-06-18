Kimmel Sidekick Guillermo To Join Season 35 Of DWTS

Guillermo Rodriguez, known for his comedic role on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," will be stepping onto the dance floor for the upcoming 35th season of "Dancing with the Stars" (DWTS). The announcement was made on Wednesday (June 17) during an episode of the late-night show. Guillermo joins a cast that includes Maura Higgins from "The Traitors" and "Love Island," Ciara Miller from "Summer House," and Jackson Olson, a Savannah Bananas baseball player and social media influencer.

Guillermo, who started as a parking lot security guard before becoming a beloved sidekick to Jimmy Kimmel, brings a unique background to the competition. He is known for his "Guillermo's Hollywood Roundup" segment and has been a fixture on the show for over 23 years. His participation in DWTS adds a fresh dynamic to the lineup, which is already generating buzz after a highly viewed previous season.

The full cast of celebrity contestants and their professional dance partners will be revealed on September 2 during an episode of "Good Morning America." Season 35 of DWTS will air this fall on ABC and Disney+, with episodes available for streaming the next day on Hulu.

While the premiere date is yet to be announced, fans can look forward to the new season airing on Tuesday nights. The show will continue without a separate results episode, despite calls from former host Tom Bergeron to bring it back. As anticipation builds, viewers can expect exciting performances and fierce competition in the ballroom.