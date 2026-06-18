Lil Nas X, the Grammy-winning artist known for his hit 'Old Town Road,' has confirmed his bipolar disorder diagnosis and shared an update on his mental health.

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The 27-year-old rapper, born Montero Lamar Hill, took to Instagram on Wednesday (June 17) to discuss his journey following an arrest in Los Angeles last August. During the incident, he was found wandering Ventura Boulevard in his underwear, leading to charges of battery on police officers. In his Instagram video, Lil Nas X revealed that he had been aware of his bipolar disorder for years but was reluctant to accept it due to concerns about medication and public perception.

"I'm already Black and gay, like damn, God. Come on, Black, gay and bipolar? I'm living life on extreme hard mode," he said, adding that he is now doing much better and feeling more creative.

The rapper underwent treatment in a rehab facility and has since been working with a therapist and psychiatrist. He expressed gratitude for the support he's received and mentioned spending time in both Atlanta and Los Angeles as part of his recovery process.

Lil Nas X also announced that he is working on new music, although he is not ready to release it just yet.

"I'm excited to go on this journey with you guys, this next chapter," he told his fans, promising to continue making them proud.