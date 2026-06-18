Macaulay Culkin Shares 'Only Regret' About Romance With Brenda Song

By Sarah Tate

June 18, 2026

Photo: Getty Images

Macaulay Culkin is commemorating a "very special" moment in his life.

On Wednesday (June 17), the Home Alone actor took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt message celebrating his ninth anniversary with Brenda Song, a day that he said changed his life forever. The post was paired with a photo of the couple dressed up and posing in coordinating pale pink ensembles, Culkin, 45, in a double-breasted suit and Song, 38, in a lace-trimmed slip dress.

"Today marks a very special day for me. It's been 9 years since my life changed forever," he wrote in the caption. "It's amazing to think that 1 in 5 days I've been alive I have had the honor of waking up next to the love of my life. My only regret is that we haven't had more time together. Thank you for everything."

According to E! News, the longtime couple first met in 2013 but sparked a romance while starring in the 2019 film Changeland, later getting engaged in 2022. They shared two sons: Dakota, 5, and Carson, 3. The Disney Channel alum recently shared that her partner proposed for the second time, enlisting the help of their kids, but that it went hilariously wrong in the best way.

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